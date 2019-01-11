Perhaps Uhuru ‘washenzi’ remarks were valid

Ndung’u Mburu

There’s no other country I’d rather live in than Kenya! Seriously! In which other country does the governor of the capital city and the seat of government, he of using one phone to record himself making insult-ridden phone calls on another phone and posting them on the internet fame, run the county by himself? To quote my friend Jeff Koinange, “you can’t make this stuff up!” This is the stuff of legends!

In fact, I honestly believe HE Mike Mbuvi Sonko is the most brilliant governor in Kenya! I mean, he not only runs Nairobi without a deputy or County Secretary or Chief officers, he now has only three members of the County Executive Committee (CEC) after Education CEC Janet Ouko quit this week.

As if that is not enough, he runs the county from his Mua Hills home while playing pool, betting with friends and imbibing colourful frothy drinks and delivering press conferences on the beach in shorts and bling!

I know some of you are reading this and sneering claiming “no work is being done in Nairobi” or “there’s uncollected garbage” or “there’s no order in Nairobi anymore”. I advise you to check yourself before you wreck yourself!

Who needs those things while you have the governor making Facebook videos of people planting flowers and hanging Christmas lights on roundabouts? Nairobians weren’t concerned about small things like clean bus stops! What they need are hawkers, enough drama and shenanigans!

Speaking of drama, Jubilee has proven that it’s never too late or too early to self-destruct or to wash your dirty linen in public! I mean, where else would you do it?

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta, he of endorsing Mike Sonko for Governor of the largest city in East and Central Africa, exposed his underbelly when he lost his cool and referred to MPs criticising him for the perceived lack of development in the Mt Kenya region as “washenzi!” Clearly, Uhuru has never been to Kenya (he’s the most travelled Kenyan president ever) or has never met the famous #KOT.

However, his temper tantrum was heaven sent. Tell me this; when is the last time you saw Martha Karua and Peter Kenneth at the same table? That is in the same league as seeing two moons at once!

Also, tell me this, when is the last time you heard Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, aka Baba Yao speak in English? These are solar eclipse numbers! Therefore, I want to say a big thank you to the President for jolting our leaders to the unity of fighting!

Finally, this week, our politicians also taught Kenyans an important lesson in manners: when the heat is on, not even sacred places are sacred enough for profanities. How else would you explain Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika’s tirade when she dropped the “an opinion is like an *** hole, everybody has one” line in church?

After listening to such blabber, I am duty-bound to agree with the President about our leaders. Go do your work, “washenzi!” – The writer is a Presenter on Kameme TV. —[email protected]