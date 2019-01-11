NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Wiper leaders jeered at Machakos rally

Mutuku Mwangangi January 11, 2019
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu (left) with counterparts Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana (right) join a local Gospel musician Purity Kateiko in a jig at Masinga, Machakos. Photo/MUTUKU MWANGANGI

Wiper leaders from Machakos were on Wednesday shouted down at a rally in Masinga as they attempted to exonerate the party boss  Kalonzo Musyoka from accusations of using MCAs to destabilise Ukambani counties.

Wiper members in Machakos and Kitui counties have been disagreeing with the Executive, thus threatening operations of the county governments.

Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) have been asking Kalonzo to tame party MCAs in the Assemblies where Wiper enjoys numerical strength as opposed to the governors’ political parties.

On Wednesday, Mavoko MP  and diehard Wiper supporter Patrick Makau were shouted down at the rally hosted by Mutua and attended by Ngilu and their  Makueni counterpart  Kivutha Kibwana, who also doubles up as the Wiper party chairman. In his remarks, Makau promised to talk to Kalonzo to sanction his ward reps in Machakos to desist endless feuds.

