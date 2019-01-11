Be clear on handshake intention, Uhuru told

Felix Yegon and Githinji Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have been asked to come clean on the intention of the March 9 handshake.

Segemik Catholic priest Fr Ambrose Kimutai yesterday said the handshake has left Kenyans wondering what it is about.

“Kenyans should be told if the handshake was actually meant to ensure inclusivity or to sideline some leaders,” he said. Kimutai said the body language and deeds of the two leaders tell a different story from the claim the handshake is about.

The fiery priest said Deputy President William Ruto was seemingly being sidelined sparking political suspicion in the country.

“The Ruto’s backyard is wary about the handshake and this is the reason for political tension yet the election is still far. The President and former Premier should quell this tension by sticking true to the inclusivity mantra,” said the priest.

Elsewhere, Kirinyaga Jubilee branch is seeking clarification from the party leader Uhuru on the position of his deputy Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Addressing a press conference in Kutus town yesterday, the party secretary Maina Kihia said it wants clear guidance if the 2013 pledge on Ruto had changed.