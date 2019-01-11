Technical institutions tutors decry pay delay

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

More than 4,000 technical school teachers have not received their salaries since November, following a tussle between the government and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The affected teachers were prevailed upon by the government to ditch TSC for the Public Service Commission (PSC) are now up in arms and are demanding that the government intervene so they can get their salaries.

They are now blaming TSC for meddling in the transition process, which has resulted in the slow processing of their salaries by the Treasury.

Kenya Union of Technical, Vocational and Education Trainers secretary general Kepher Oguwi said despite approaching stakeholders several times concerning the salary delays, the transition policy has posed a headache. “TSC frustrated the transition process despite having unending meetings on how the details of our trainers will be transferred to the PSC,” he said.

Mary Wambui, a lecturer at a technical institute in Mt Kenya region, says most of the tutors are unable to meet their financial obligations including paying school fees for their children, some of whom are going to Form One.

Judy Kamau, a teacher at Michuki Technical in Kangema, Murang’a, echoed similar sentiments. Kamau said before transition everything was moving smoothly and they used to receive their salaries on time.

“I suspect fraudulent dealings could be taking place with our salaries. I have made several attempts to reach the Finance manager at our department but despite promises, nothing has reflected in our accounts for the last two months,” she said.

“We have held talks with top officials from both ministries, treasury who agreed that they will pay us by Monday,” Oguwi said. He said if the money will not reflect on Monday, the trainers will take unspecified action.