Six Naivasha church faithful fined Sh300,000 for exhuming girl’s body

Kirera Mwiti and Winstone Chiseremi @PeopleDailyKe

Two pastors and four faithful of a Naivasha church pleaded guilty to illegally exhuming the body of a one-year-old girl with the hope of praying for her resurrection. The six, who included the girl’s mother, were fined Sh50,000 each or serve one year in jail.

Jane Njoki, the minor’s mother, her sister Margaret Wanjiru and brother Harun Mwangi were arraigned before Principal magistrate Esther Kimilu charged with disinterring the body.

The other three co-accused were Titus Gitonga and James Kahiga both pastors from Kingdom Touch Ministry and another worshipper Deborah Muiru.

Elsewhere, the High Court in Eldoret yesterday issued orders halting the exhumation of a body of a primary school teacher who died under mysterious circumstances.

Resident judge Hellen Omondi gave the orders after Elijah Oginde, the husband of the deceased Veronica, filed an application stopping the exhumation. Justice Omondi directed the matter be heard inter partes on January 24.