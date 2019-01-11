Family suffers from ‘strange paralysis’, appeals for help to end affliction.

A family in Kirinyaga is suffering from a mysterious disease, which has paralysed all its members, causing panic in the village.

The disease has claimed one person and left three others crippled. Waweru Ireri’s family, from Riakithiga village, Gichugu, started suffering from the disease after the death of his wife in 2007.

The disease reportedly starts with general body weakness and the affected persons are later unable to walk or do any chores.

Ireri, whose family members are now entirely paralysed, has urged anyone with knowledge of how to cure the disease to come to their aid.

Area residents said the disease could be a manifestation of a curse and they are trying to dig into the family’s past to establish the same. However, a relative Gitari Mukono urged well-wishers to help the family access specialised medical care.