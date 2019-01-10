English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

KILIFI SETTLEMENT SCHEME DISPUTE: NLC embarks on fresh survey

K24 Tv January 10, 2019
2,615 Less than a minute

The National Land Commission in collaboration with local leaders in Malindi, Kilifi county have embarked on a fresh survey of Takaye Msoloni, a controversial settlement scheme which was allegedly surveyed erroneously over 20 years ago.

The residents through their area MP Aisha Jumwa and Ganda Ward MCA, Abdulrahman Omar Mohamed had lodged complaints about the irregular process which they claimed was marred with cases of overlapping and illegal allocation, demanding that the survey be done afresh.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of drums of chang'aa
January 10, 2019
2,568

WAR ON ILLICIT BREWS: Police seize over 2,000 litres in Nakuru

January 10, 2019
2,575

NJORO CLASHES: Attack triggered by livestock theft

January 10, 2019
2,583

COUNTY POLITICS: Leaders call for dialogue in Jubilee

January 10, 2019
2,572

BUNGE LA MWANAINCHI BRIEFING : Vow to support Sonko’s war on graft