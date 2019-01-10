KILIFI SETTLEMENT SCHEME DISPUTE: NLC embarks on fresh survey

The National Land Commission in collaboration with local leaders in Malindi, Kilifi county have embarked on a fresh survey of Takaye Msoloni, a controversial settlement scheme which was allegedly surveyed erroneously over 20 years ago.

The residents through their area MP Aisha Jumwa and Ganda Ward MCA, Abdulrahman Omar Mohamed had lodged complaints about the irregular process which they claimed was marred with cases of overlapping and illegal allocation, demanding that the survey be done afresh.