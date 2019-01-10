English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

NJORO CLASHES: Attack triggered by livestock theft

K24 Tv January 10, 2019
Tension is high in Likia area, of Njoro, Nakuru county after one person was allegedly killed in what is seen to be renewed clashes between two warring communities.
The deceased is said to have been trailing his livestock that had been stolen by suspected rustlers from a neighboring community when he was waylaid, killed and part of his body skinned. In protest, residents later blocked the Likia,Mau-Narok road and lit bon fires.

