KITENGELA SHATTERED DREAMS: Poverty denies girl secondary education

K24 Tv January 10, 2019
A bright and needy girl in Kitengela, Kajiado county is seeking for assistance in order to pursue her secondary education.

Fifteen year-old Tracy Moraa Nyaribari, who scored 362 marks in the 2017 KCPE examination secured a slot at Matuga Girls High School in Mombasa but has not been able to report to school due to lack of funds.

Being the only one in her family to have sat the KCPE examination without dropping out of school, the fourth born in a family of five aspires to be a lawyer to champion for childrens’ rights and rescue her family from poverty.

