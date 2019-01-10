Dimension Data targets EAC market with launch of digital business solutions

By Steve Umidha

Dimension Data East Africa has announced plans to launch its digital business solutions in the East African region this year with Kenya as the hub.

Using big data and analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies the firm will start deploying niche solutions targeting its core client segments of financial services, public sector, telecommunications and manufacturing.

“Digital services are a leading driver for the Kenyan economy today with the market value expected to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2019. This is projected to grow to USD 5 billion in 2022”, said Ndung’u Kahindo, General Manager, Solutions at Dimension Data Solutions.

Working with key technology partners such as Cisco, SAP, Oracle and Microsoft, Kahindo explained that Dimension Data was keen to work with various stakeholders to replicate in East Africa the successes of its digital solutions services in other countries.

“As the official technology partner for Tour de France, our cloud-based solution gives billions of cycling fans, media, and commentators access to accurate and secure rider data, including live speed, location of individual riders, and composition of groups. In South Africa, we have learnt valuable lessons on connected conservation, where in just two years, we helped reduce rhino poaching by 96 per cent in the Kruger National park”, he said.

Noting that East Africa was undergoing tremendous economic growth on the back of an innovative culture, and highly skilled workforce, Kahindo said 2019 was the most opportune time for the Information Technology (IT) Systems Integrator & Managed Services Provider to introduce the services within its niche, Large corporate, multinational and Medium size enterprises space.

In November, Dimension Data East Africa was feted Africa Partner of the Year at the Cisco Partner Summit 2018, held in Las Vegas, United States. The company was honoured for demonstrating excellence in innovation, business growth, customer satisfaction and competitiveness based on Cisco technology.

“We are delighted by the confidence the Kenyan and larger African market continues to show in our business transformation services. Even so we realize that businesses continue to face huge technology challenges, such as cybersecurity which remains the biggest threat in the Financial services, manufacturing and public sectors in the region”, said Kahindo.

Insider threats due to poor network visibility and monitoring, malware downloads from malicious websites resulting from poor web traffic monitoring and email phishing were identified as the key cybersecurity challenges faced by businesses in 2018.