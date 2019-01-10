Korane launches Sh150m kitty for youth, women

Garissa Governor Ali Korane yesterday launched an Sh150 million county revolving fund kitty meant to empower youth, women and people living with disabilities (PLWDs).

Speaking at a Garissa hotel during the swearing-in ceremony of the eight-member committee that will run the kitty, Korane called for transparency and honesty in the disbursement of the funds.

“This kitty was established to empower vulnerable groups, including women, youth, PLWDs and those with special needs,” he said.

“I will personally follow-up on this because it is something I hold close to my heart and which I want to see succeed. I won’t allow any form of monkey business,” he added.

The governor urged those charged with the responsibility of issuing the funds to scrutinise proposals presented and the groups before allocating the money.

He said the biggest challenge among the youth, who are the majority, has been finding access to resources. In his manifesto, Korane promised women, youth and PLWDs access to credit to empower them.

“Because of the high levels of unemployment, we think it is important that people find livelihoods and engagement in entrepreneurship instead of waiting for formal employment,” he said. “Our people don’t have the basic business skills to do business. They don’t have even the basic skills to conceptualise a business and make a sellable business proposal,” Korane added.

County Trade executive Adow Jubat urged the intended beneficiaries to seize the opportunity, register groups and apply for the funds, saying it was a golden opportunity to change their lives for the better. -KNA