Time to retire, leaders tell Kalonzo

Mutuku Mwangangi @PeopleDailyKe

Your time is up! That was the message to Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday from three governors and an MP as political intrigues in Ukambani intensified.

Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka told Kalonzo to give way to a new crop of leadership, saying his time was over. “Interestingly, those who criticised our move to work with the Jubilee government have now joined the bandwagon. We want to tell Kalonzo that although we respect you, you are now expired so give way to new leaders,” he said.

In newfound unity, Ukambani governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) resolved to hold meetings across the region to chart a new political direction for their people.

The trio resolved to convene a meeting of all Kamba leaders to lay a political base for the community ahead of 2022.

They spoke at Masinga market in Machakos after jointly commissioning the 19km Masinga-Kivandini road, which was upgraded to bitumen standards by Machakos County government.

In what pundits view as a calculated move to re-engineer Ukambani politics in a bid to oust Kalonzo as the community kingpin, the county chiefs accused the Wiper leader of making the three counties “ungovernable”. They claimed he was behind recent political wrangles in Machakos, Makueni and Kitui through his party MCAs.

Court country

“We don’t want fake leaders with fake handshakes in the country. We want real leaders, who can devolve the real meaning of the handshake to the grassroots,” said Mutua.

Kibwana said: “There are two different types of politics; dry politics and developmental politics which benefit the locals.”

He wondered why most MCAs in Ukambani were fighting county executives, saying a new political path would be formulated to redeem the counties. The governor caused laughter by declaring that he was a member of two political parties, Muungano and Wiper.

He said it was a democratic right for everyone to seek the presidency and no one should feel uncomfortable about it. “Kenyans are asking me to contest and I am not taking it lightly. No one should be uncomfortable with that because I am qualified,” he said.

Kibwana hinted at a storm in Wiper party. “If you hear me say there is something bad in Wiper, I mean it and there is a need for serious reforms,” he said.

He revealed that Kalonzo appointed him acting chairman against the party’s constitution that stipulates that such an appointment be made by national delegates.

Both Mutua and Kibwana have expressed interest in the presidency in 2022, but they agreed to first unite the community and court the rest of the country.

Ngilu said there was an urgent need for the community to unite. “Wiper tried to elbow me out in 2017, but I confidently sailed through the election,” she said.

“We have shared values, challenges, potential but for how long are we going to stay in disunity? We need quality and committed leadership,” she added.

She appealed to the community to approach the issue of the presidency with sobriety, saying it was a right for everyone to vie.

“During my time we were five candidates and so no one is special. We want to be in government in 2022. It is a painful fact that this community is not in government at present,” she said.

Ngilu urged the community to befriend the rest of the country to forge like-minded alliances to boost their journey to State House. Mutua said the trio supports President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda, the war on corruption and the handshake.

The leaders agreed that an Ukambani commercial bank is established to foster regional development. Yatta MP Charles Kilonzo, Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Joyce Kasimbi (Machakos) and some MCAs attended the event.

Makau, who has expressed interest in the Machakos governor’s seat in 2022, lauded Mutua, saying he decided to support him so that his people can benefit.

He said he will talk to his party boss (Kalonzo) to caution ward representatives in Machakos against endless feuds. Kasimbi said unity of all leaders was paramount and urged leaders to ditch party differences for the sake of the community.

Kilonzo urged the governors to work on a unity formula and bring the community together. He said bad political party leadership by the dormant party (Wiper) was the problem in the region.