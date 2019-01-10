NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

State distributes 24 million CBC books

People Daily January 10, 2019
Education CS Amina Mohamed and other ministry officials when she flagged off new curriculum books in Nairobi. Photo/TIMOTHY NJENGA

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The government will distribute at least 24 million new curriculum textbooks to public primary schools by March. Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang yesterday said so far, 12.5 million Early Grade Literacy and Numeracy textbooks for English, Kiswahili and Mathematics have been distributed.

He said the additional 10 million books, to be distributed by March, will be on Environmental Activities, Hygiene and Nutrition Activities, Religious, Education and Movement and Creative Activities.

“The textbooks will ensure the Competency Based-Curriculum (CBC) is delivered well,” he said. Kipsang made the remarks yesterday while on classroom observations on teaching and learning of CBC in Makueni.

He said the government, through the CBC, aims at making children be able to do things useful to their growth and development, using their minds and body.

Child-centred

Similarly, the PS clarified that the curriculum focuses on the development of skills and values deemed useful to a person’s survival and not just to remember things they have learned in school.

“Delivery of the curriculum is more child centred and more action based than it has been in the past,” he said.  The PS also officiated the opening of a workshop on Early Grade Literacy (Tusome) programme for teachers in Makueni.

