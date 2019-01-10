Police pursue gangs as city crime rises

Police are searching for a suspect who posed as an Uber driver and robbed a German national of Sh100,000 and electronic goods in Kilimani, Nairobi county.

Police say Claus Opperman had requested for a taxi to pick him from Lenana-Kayawe Road junction and take him to Arboretum Gardens. The vehicle arrived and picked him but while on Kayawe road, the taxi stopped and two men jumped in.

At gunpoint, they took the German to an apartment on the way where one man left with his ATM card and the two remained guarding him.

After withdrawing the cash, they gave him back his ATM card and Sh500 for his taxi home. He later reported the matter to police.

Elsewhere, along Langata Road, seven Italian missionaries were robbed of Sh681,000, passports, three iPhones, car keys and assorted bank cards.

The robbers then shot one of the victims Bertelli Silvio, 63, on the right thigh. Police said the victims’ vehicle had developed a mechanical problem and decided to leave it at a garage then took a taxi to Holy Family Basilica bookshop.

When they returned to the garage, they found the vehicle not repaired and decided to wait inside it where they were attacked by a gang armed with pistols.

Nairobi deputy police boss Richard Kerich said sleuths are looking for the gang behind the Sunday incident.

Earlier the same day, a Chinese national was robbed of his passport, a Sony camera valued at Sh50,000 and two smartphones valued at Sh35,000.

Huhai Peng, 29, told police he was attacked along Kikambala Road in Kileleshwa by three men driving in a saloon car. He was, however, not injured during the attack.

In another incident, a man was attacked by three armed men at Kirichwa Apartments and robbed of Sh7,000, his phone, two ATM cards and two leather jackets. They then forced him to reveal his ATM pins.

The robbers drove around using the victim’s car and at one point, found a man refilling his car tyres and robbed him of an unknown amount of money. They later abandoned the first victim with his car in Kawangware. Police say no arrest has been made.

Police are also looking for a gang that broke into a shop in Mlango Kubwa area and stole property and cash. The gang first barricaded a road near the targeted shop before embarking on their mission. Police say they are reviewing CCTV footages at the site to identify the gang that escaped with Sh55,000 and other valuables.

Ends