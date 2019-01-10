IPOA ‘deals with just one case’ in four months

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has finalised only one case of police brutality in the last four months, a report from the body shows.

IPOA chair Anne Makori said 17 civilians died after being shot by police but only the case of Abdia Omar Aden from Rhamu village in Mandera county has been investigated and concluded. The file is yet to be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji for the next action.

Abdia was shot during an operation involving two Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers in November. Consequently, Northern Advocacy Organisation (NAO), a lobby group, lodged a complaint with Ipoa.

“Investigations have been completed. The investigation file with recommendations is to be dispatched for review by the Director of Public Prosecutions shortly,” Makori said.

Sixteen other deaths occasioned by police bullets are still under investigations, including the killing of Leeds University student Carliton David Maina in Kibera, Nairobi late last year.