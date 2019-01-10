Changes ‘won’t affect police reform progress’

The National Police Service Commission executive director, Joe Onyango has allayed fears that ongoing changes in the commission would derail ongoing police reforms.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in November gazetted the team to recruit the chairman and commissioners following the exit of Johnston Kavuludi.

Onyango said new commissioners will not compromise or derail programmes already underway. This comes at a time the term of Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, who is a member of the commission, nears an end. Boinnet is expected to leave office in March.

“We are expecting new commissioners in the middle of a reform process but we are committed because we have a strategic plan to guide us,” he said.

The team gazetted by the President consists Kennedy Kihara (Cabinet Office), Stephen Kirogo (Public Service Commission), Anne Amadi (Judiciary), Halakhe Waqo (EACC), Kagwiria Mbogori (Kenya National Commission on Human Rights), Joyce Mwikali (Gender Commission) and Samson Kibii.