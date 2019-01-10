Matiang’i shuffles 59 senior security officials

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has named William Kang’ethe as the Principal Administrative Secretary in a raft of administrative changes involving 59 top officers.

Matiang’i said the unprecedented shuffle, made after consultations with his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, is aimed at enhancing leadership at both the headquarters and in the field.

Wycliffe Ogallo is the new Secretary National Administration while Moffat Kangi is the Secretary of Internal Security. Kangi substantively takes over from Joseph Irungu who was elevated to Water Principal Secretary by President Uhuru Kenyatta recently.

“It is necessary that from time to time we strengthen and enhance our leadership teams both at the headquarters and in the field,” Matiang’i said.

Outgoing Nairobi County Commissioner Peter Thuku has been named the Secretary in charge of peacebuilding and conflict management and disaster response.

Thuku will be succeeded by Flora Mworoa as the new Nairobi County Commissioner. Former North Eastern Regional Commissioner (RC) Ambassador Mohamed Saleh is the new Liaison Secretary under Interior docket.

He was recalled to headquarters months before assuming his new post. Mohamed Birik has been confirmed the substantive North Eastern RC to replace Saleh. He has been serving in an acting capacity.

Wilson Nyagwanga, Anne Ngetich , James Kianda, Mongo Chimwaga, Wilson Njega, John Elungata and Isaiah Nakoru have also been confirmed as the Central region, Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, Nairobi, Coast and Eastern Regional Commissioners, respectively.

County bosses

On the other hand, County Commissioners include Frederick Shisia (Nyeri County), Samson Ojwang (Kirinyaga), Wilson Wanyanga (Kiambu), Mohammed Barre (Murang’a), Joseph Kanyiri (Lamu), John Ondego (Isiolo), Olaka Kutswa (Mandera), Pauline Dola (Kisumu), Michael Tialal (Siaya) and Layford Kibaara in charge Wajir County, among others.

The changes were made at a time Matiang’i is keen to align the government administration with the new police command structure after the merger of Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service to create more synergy and collaboration.

According to impeccable sources at Harambee House, Matiang’i is planning to convene a meeting of all Regional Commissioners and County Commissioners at the Kenya School of Government to emphasise on the working arrangement and cooperation.