Rents set to rise as credit crunch bites, experts warn

Martin Mwita

Rents in the lower and mid-end segments of the market are likely to surge in the short-term as the credit crunch continues to constrain the ability to buy or construct homes.

This comes as the capping of interest rates at four per cent above the Central Bank of Kenya Benchmark Rate, currently at nine per cent, continues to be felt in the financial market as lenders prefer investing in government securities as opposed to lending to individuals.

This has affected loans and mortgage plans for the majority of aspiring home buyers, analysts have alluded, pushing them to settle for rented homes, especially at the lower mid-end and upper mid-end segments.

Mortgage penetration in Kenya remains low, currently standing at about 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) compared to developed nations where the majority are at above 50 per cent. The growing demand for rented residential homes is likely to push up the cost of housing in urban centres especially Nairobi and Mombasa, where there are huge working populations.

Home buyers

“Financing has become more expensive including mortgages hence people are opting to rent,” said Beatrice Mwangi, Research Analyst at Cytonn. Apartments are likely to attract higher activities this year, according to the investment firm.

“This is attributable to the growth in demand for apartments due to their affordability especially as loans remain out of reach for a majority of aspiring home buyers,” Mwangi added. Areas falling under lower mid-end segment include Donholm, Komarock, Thindigua, Ruaka, Athi River and Rongai. These areas registered higher average rental yields last year with 6.8 per cent when compared to the upper mid-end segment which had 5.6 per cent yield on the property.

“These areas are preferable to the majority of Nairobi’s population consisting of young families and the working-class due to their affordability and infrastructural improvements that have rendered them increasingly convenient, hence the growing uptake,” Cytonn Investment says in its 2018 market review.

The survey says Donholm-Komarock posted the highest returns owing to a relatively high rate of price appreciation driven by high demand from investors. The area offers relatively affordable rental rates while being in close proximity to the central business district (CBD) and other nodes such as Mombasa Road and Thika Road, thus high occupancy rates.

Asking price

Thindigua registered the highest appreciation in asking prices with 9.6 per cent in comparison to the submarket’s average of 6.8 per cent, attributable to the area’s proximity to Runda and proximity to the CBD.

Donholm and Ruaka had the highest occupancy rates at 100 per cent and 95.6 per cent, respectively, indicating high levels of demand.

The upper mid-end is also expected to continue growth trajectory after registering the highest annual uptake with 26.6 per cent and average occupancy rates of 89.3 per cent compared with a residential market average of 22.8 per cent and 81.0 per cent respectively.