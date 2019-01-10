Woman exhumes child for resurrection miracle prayer.

A woman in Naivasha’s Karati village whose daughter died a few weeks ago shocked neighbours after she sought the services of church leaders to pray for her resurrection.

The woman, who lost her one-year-old daughter in an accident, exhumed the remains of her child with the help of the church leaders.

The woman, who was wailing uncontrollably, removed the body from the coffin and together with the church group, began praying for her to rise from the dead.

One of the residents who had gathered at the gravesite alerted the chief who arrived with police and stopped the exercise.

Chief Samuel Ng’ang’a termed the incident illegal, saying police were handling the matter and that the body has been taken to Naivasha hospital mortuary for preservation. He cautioned residents against such incidences saying the law should be followed.