Parents kick out school heads over poor results

Enock Amukhale, KNA @PeopleDailyKe

Parents of Ndiruni Primary School in Tharaka Nithi yesterday stormed the school and withdrew pupils demanding the transfer of the head teacher Caroline Karimi.

The parents decried the institution’s poor performance in the national exam, saying only one of the seven candidates who sat last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam scored more than 250 marks.

They accused Karimi of running down the school and vowed not to allow their children back to the school until the management is changed.

But Karimi dismissed the allegations as a witch-hunt and accused a group of the school’s local alumni of plotting to ruin her reputation.

The parents accused the head teacher and her husband Erastus Ngai, who is the chair of the school’s Board of Management (BOM), of running the school like personal property.

Nicholas Mwiru, a parent, claimed the duo have been misusing school resources and diverting them to their family projects.

“The school started in 1974 and has been producing the best pupils for years but is now left with only 21 pupils. Last year, only one out of seven pupils who sat for KCPE scored above 250 marks and this year, there are only four candidates,” Mwiru said.

Another parent Rose Kageni said many have transferred pupils to the nearby primary schools following the deteriorating performance, a trend she says began when the head teacher was posted there about four years ago.

She said whenever they raised concerns on mismanagement of the school resources, the head-teacher and her husband dismisses them.

“No parent is allowed to query anything during meetings and we are only told of decisions made without us being involved,” said Kageni.

Pupils transfer

Karimi denied having contributed to the transfer of the pupils, noting that when she reported at the school in 2015, the enrolment was still low.

Meanwhile, learning was paralysed at Epang’a Primary School in Luanda sub-county after parents blocked the school gate to stop a newly-posted head teacher from entering the compound.

They rejected Buradi Afuya, previously of Ebusakami Primary School, claiming every school he headed dipped in academic performance.

Teachers Service Commission had transferred Afuya to Khwiliba Primary School last week but was blocked by irate parents forcing his employer to redeploy him to Epang’a.