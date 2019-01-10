Mutua to set up referral system for county hospital

Machakos County government will institute a proper referral system for the region at the Machakos Level 5 Referral Hospital by April.

Speaking at the facility on Tuesday while assessing the status of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) piloting programme, Governor Alfred Mutua said patients will only be served at the hospital upon referral from Level 4 or lower level health facilities.

“From April, patients ought to be first treated in sub-county hospitals, which will be upgraded to Level 5 hospitals,” he said.

Mutua said this will help curb overcrowding at the hospital and ensure quality control at lower health centres because most patients will be served closer to their homes.

He lauded the UHC pilot programme at the facility, saying no patient enrolled for the same should be charged or referred to a private institution for treatment.

“I am pleased that the pilot programme is working well. We have enough medicine, all teething problems are being handled swiftly and I am confident that it will be a success. We are elated that many patients are coming from across the country, as far as Nyahururu, Nairobi and Kajiado, for health services in our county,” he said.

The governor also lauded the hospital for ensuring patients do not share beds since 2013, urging the management to maintain the standards. He was accompanied by his deputy Francis Maliti, among others.