Court detains Chinese, Kenyan in trophies case

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Three Chinese and a Kenyan, who was arrested in Kilimani area, Nairobi, for being in possession of wildlife trophies have been detained for five days for police to conclude investigations.

Milimani Senior Resident magistrate Caroline Nzibe detained the suspects after the prosecution requested for more time for investigations.

The court heard that Shang Li Yan, Xing Wei, Zhang Jie and David Maseno Oseko (pictured) were arrested after officers from Kilimani Police Station received a complaint from Aberdare court residents of a strange smell coming from one of the houses.

Police went into the house and found four deep freezers containing decomposing meat of various animals, which was the source of the smell.

They further recovered two polished elephant ivory tusks, two human sculpted ivories, five assorted ivory bangles and seven beaded ivory necklaces, among others, weighing 5kg and valued at Sh4 million.

A leopard skin valued at Sh500,000 and a rhino horn weighing 0.94kg, valued at Sh1.8 million, were also recovered. All game trophies were valued at Sh6.3 million.

The prosecution told the court that after a further search, money in different currencies and denominations was recovered totalling to Sh1.6 million. Also netted during the raid were cigarettes worth more than Sh2 million and alcoholic drinks.

The raid was carried out by a multi-agency team, including detectives, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers.

The prosecution had requested for 10 days, claiming the accused could be part of a poaching syndicate but their lawyer Asa Nyakundi denied the claims and asked the court to release them on cash bail. Nzibe directed the four be remanded at Kilimani Police Station. The case will be mentioned on January 14.