Kitui senator slams Ngilu for alleged pilferage of resources

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has slammed Governor Charity Ngilu saying her leadership is wanting due to increased pilferage of county resources.

Addressing a press conference in Kitui on Tuesday, Wambua claimed Ngilu has been lying to residents that development projects are in progress.

Wambua, who has in recent days become a harsh critic of Ngilu’s leadership, said he will speak out until promises made during the election campaign period are honoured.

“You can continue paying your supporters to heckle, insult or even rough up leaders who disagree with you but we’ll still speak out,” the senator told the governor after supposed Ngilu supporters heckled him last week. He said he will continue carrying out his oversight roles diligently to realise development in Kitui.

“MCAs have a role to play in representing their constituents and the governor must create an enabling environment for this to happen,” he said.

Speaking in Mwingi on Sunday, Ngilu dismissed Wambua and a group of MCAs for what she termed as perpetrating petty politics to advance political gains.