Amina faces backlash over new system

Muoki Charles & KNA @PeopelDailyKe

Two MPs from Murang’a county have hit out at Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed for imposing the new online Form One admission policy saying it was hurting students from poor backgrounds.

Maragwa MP Mary Waithira and her Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome said the CS should have consulted education stakeholders and held public participation forums before implementing the policy.

Speaking at separate events yesterday, the two legislators said the parliamentary committee on Education should summon the CS once they resume shedding more light on the policy.

Wahome claimed she has information the CS ensured students from her community got admissions from national schools in the Mt Kenya region.

“Students from the Central region got admission in Western, Nyanza and Coast regions, forcing parents to spend even more on the fare to take their children to school,” said Wahome.

Waithira said the policy needs to be revised to ensure students get admission from schools closer to their homes. She said it made no sense to have students taken to extra-county schools in counties far from home while their areas had schools of the same stature.

“There has been serious backlash from parents who feel shortchanged after participating in building schools hoping their children learn there. If this continues, it will discourage them from investing in education, “she said.

The new policy has centralised school placement at the Education ministry headquarters hence principals can no longer carry out admits.

The policy has received backlash from parents and education stakeholders alike. According to some parents, the National Education Management and Information System (Nemis) is proving hard to access especially for those living in remote regions.

They also complained that the process of downloading required data is expensive in the cyber cafes for those without smartphones.

Digital registration

“The new online system has come with its fair share of challenges especially for those without access to internet services. Some of us are not conversant with the system and it is very frustrating,” said a parent, Loise Wavinya.

The new system was unveiled last year by former Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i following successful piloting in 600 institutions. Nemis was deployed to aid digital registration of primary and secondary school students.

The smart-tracking system produces a Unique Personal Identifier (UPI) for registered students that will monitor their performance from primary, secondary school and tertiary institutions.

