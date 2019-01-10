Kenyans deserve break from endless politicking

Sam Nyamweya

Recent remarks by politicians on a number of issues including resource allocation and development projects, the political ramifications of the March 9 handshake, 2022 presidential race and fight against corruption have left a majority of Kenyans more confounded.

The sentiments that have been sustained for several months reached a crescendo last week with the remarks by the then Jubilee vice chair David Murathe ruling out Deputy President William Ruto as automatic Jubilee candidate in 2022 polls and unprecedented criticism of the President by some MPs.

While the Constitution protects freedom of expression, it is disrespectful for some politicians to use it to demean President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy and agenda in his second term.

It is a fact that some politicians are unhappy with the deal between the President and opposition chief Raila Odinga to unite Kenyans who have suffered because of ethnicity-based politics.

The 2017 election dispute polarised the country but the handshake calmed the political temperatures and now the economy is on the path of recovery. The Building Bridges Initiative seeks to redefine politics, which has been the bane of our nationhood.

The other sore point for some politicians, especially those who have been direct or indirect beneficiaries of pilferage of public resources, is the heightened fight against corruption.

Some have tried to portray the fight like a monster targeting certain communities. This is dishonest because communities cannot be guilty of corruption; individuals are and they must bear their own cross. The President must not relent in this war to slay the graft monster because he has the support of all Kenyans.

On the 2022 succession debate, it is callous to put the country in early campaign mood so soon after a highly divisive election. It is disruptive and contemptuous of the common man, who has been the perennial victim of violent successive election cycles. Kenyans deserve a break from politics to concentrate on development.

The debate on the allocation of resources, which has been sparked off by politicians from Uhuru’s backyard has elicited strong emotions, leading to utterances which have demeaned the presidency.

This is unacceptable because the President is the country’s symbol of unity. The same leaders vilifying the President for allegedly forsaking them forget they have been empowered through various kitties and devolution to drive development at the grassroots.

They have the mandate to oversight management of devolved funds, including those under their watch (constituency development fund) and support the war on graft.

I concur with Uhuru’s rejoinder that the political philosophy being propagated by such leaders has no place in Kenya.

All Kenyans of goodwill must rally behind Uhuru and Raila in their commitment to unite the country under the BBI, fight against graft and ensure inclusivity in our national systems.

When the time is right, Kenyans will welcome anybody to present themselves for election. But for now, the handbrake must be pulled on early campaigns and distractive engagements because what Kenyans want now is development. —The writer is the former chairman of Football Kenya Federation