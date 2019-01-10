Jubilee determined to unite, serve all Kenyans

In the last few weeks, there has been robust political discourse perceived as both positive and negative within and outside Jubilee Party.

That is part of politics anywhere where people enjoy the freedom of speech and expression. It is provided for in our Constitution and an aspect of the country that we should cherish and defend.

Jubilee is on course with respect to its vision and mission as summed up by sentiments of President Uhuru Kenyatta on the first page of our party constitution which states: “Jubilee represents every part of our country, every group in our nation and is committed to uniting Kenyans under a shared vision of peace, progress and prosperity”.

Kenyans are ready for a more sophisticated political debate based on ideas and vision; we are ready to take the first bold step away from ethnically based politics.

I also quote from the statement on record by Deputy President William Ruto: “never again will Kenyan blood be shed because of political differences.’’

The vision of Jubilee Party was to heal our land and to bury the ghosts of the post-election violence of 2007/08 and to bring Kenyans together.

We did not expect that journey to be easy given our political history. In 2017, we went through yet another very divisive electoral process which reminded us of just how fragile our democracy still is.

Bringing this country together is work in progress. It is not just an incident of a few leaders coming together at different times. It must be the work of all of us. President Uhuru and the Deputy President achieved what seemed to be a mission impossible in 2013. They brought peace in Rift Valley among communities who were in previous elections at the centre of violence and deaths because of politics.

This required bold steps by the two leaders despite the protests and the misgivings of their followers.

On March 9, there was another bold step by President Uhuru and Raila Odinga to address another rift in the political space that even resulted in regrettable deaths during the 2017 electoral process.

What has now become known as the “handshake’’ or Building of Bridges Initiative, is infidelity with what is captured in the very first page of our party constitution which requires Jubilee Party members to embrace the vision of a Kenya for all Kenyans.

This is a mission that the President, the Deputy President and the Former Prime Minister have repeatedly endorsed in their pronouncements, that no Kenyan should be vilified, hated and discriminated against on account of their tribe, race and gender or political persuasion.

As Jubilee Party, the mission and the vision are to embrace all Kenyans. We believe we must operate ‘’beyond hate and disdain of others that we do not share a tribe with’’. We welcome all Kenyans to join us in the journey and quest to bring the country together. That is the first pillar that informed the formation of Jubilee.

We have recently witnessed heightened ethnic political mobilisation and caucusing. This is a challenge that is not peculiar to Jubilee. It is not our intention to vilify such groupings as it has been part of our political DNA.

Instead, we will endeavour to persuade Kenyans, that our destiny is intertwined and our viability as a modern, stable and peaceful country is only possible and sustainable within the context of inclusivity and shared prosperity.

As the Party in government, we are focused on delivering on campaign promises. The Big Four form the centrepiece of our agenda. The President and his deputy took an oath to serve all Kenyans without favour. The President pronounced himself on this two days ago.

Bringing Kenyans together is a continuum and not incidents of 2013, 2017 or of March 9, 2018. Making the transition from ethnic-centred politics to more enlightened political engagement is a big challenge.

We are not surprised to witness hangover of ethnic-based political talk because in that ethnically based politics, is embedded in the vices of corruption and impunity. The secretariat fully supports the President and the Deputy President in bringing Kenyans together. —This is an abridged version of a statement by Jubilee secretary general