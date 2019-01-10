Protect children from uncensored material

Media reports that children as young as five in more than 50 schools across the country could be exposed to an unhealthy and unauthorised curriculum that explicitly teaches homosexuality and abortion are not only shocking but criminal.

The reports, attributed to a non-governmental organisation, CitizenGo, indicate that the uncensored content is presented to the toddlers through computer-generated “World Starts with Me” programme.

Though opinion is divided on the introduction of reproduction education in schools, it is unacceptable that some individuals or group can arrogate themselves the absolute right to expose the minors to content that is adult rated.

Why, for instance, did those behind this programme choose to roll it clandestinely without the involvement of key stakeholders, including parents and education experts? It can only be because there could be a sinister motive in disseminating and perpetuating inappropriate material to the impressionable minds.

It just smirks of unforgivable impunity. It is also disturbing that the Education ministry— which appears to be struggling with rolling out the competence based-curriculum and other policy guidelines— has chosen to ignore information from the NGO.

The other worrying a scenario is likely systemic breakdown of quality assurance in the ministry, which of course would beg several questions. Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and her team at Jogoo House owe the public a cogent explanation of this disturbing development that has dire consequences on the future of the children.

It is bad enough that both mainstream and social media are replete with content that has only served to erode morals whose consequence is the teen pregnancies explosion reported at the onset of last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education(KCPE) exam across the country.

Clearly, someone at the ministry must take responsibility for this cesspool of murk that has found its way to classrooms where our young charges are being moulded. Our children must be allowed to grow up in an atmosphere devoid of such shenanigans that will definitely corrupt their morals when they are barely out of their diapers.

And even as the ministry gets its act together to stamp its authority as the ultimate custodian of what is taught in school, parents, too, need to take a keener interest in the content of the new curriculum that is being rolled out to assess its appropriateness and relevance to the children.

The future of the children — and indeed the country — cannot be left in the hands of merchants of doom crawling out of undefined destinations.