DCI, DPP make me look forward to 2019

Happy New Year everyone! Yes, am glad to be back on my usual column after a gruelling 2018. What with trying to survive in an unforgiving economy!

Anyway, life has to continue. It is very easy to give up in this country due to our leader’s shenanigans, although I’m not justifying the increasing number of Kenyans who are committing suicide, sometimes coupled with homicide.

Amidst all the gloom, however, there are rays of hope that keep flickering in the darkness. One reason that makes me look forward to a better future is the law enforcing duo of the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

And with rising criticism about their modus operandi, these two fine gentlemen have shown us that sacred cows are also fallible, putting a face to the so-called cartels. No one said the fight against corruption would be easy.

On the political arena, it is a no-brainer that Kibwezi Governor Kivutha Kibwana ranks on top of the list of leaders anyone can wish for this country.

The good Prof has shown us that ineptness, most of all corruption is not our portion.

Kibwana, and the rare few of his ilk offer hope amidst the national malaise. He has shown us that there is no magic bullet to progress.

Apparently, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i’s creed is growing. Well, if this is as a result of our incessant prayers, then let us keep praying unceasingly.

It behoves the rest of us to learn the lessons of these examples and use our heads, rather than stomachs when electing leaders in future. I wish you all Godspeed and luck in 2019.

***

Enough already! As if Kenyans are not up to the neck with the high cost of living, the political establishment is making matters worse. In the last couple of months, there has been heightened talk on who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta come 2022.

As fate would have it, the conflict has pitted supporters of Deputy President William Ruto, and proponents of the Handshake between Uhuru, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Suffice it to say that this country cannot afford such needless political contests at a time when we are gradually sliding to an economic recession as a result of unbridled corruption and malaise.

But there is more. The Mt Kenya political caucus has turned against ‘their leader’, accusing Uhuru of neglecting the region as he kowtows to the demands of other regions, some of which did not vote for him.

Well, I have news for my fellow Mt Kenyans! The bitter truth is that we are still living in the past, and we need to wake up and smell the coffee. Our sense of entitlement is simply medieval, and counterproductive.

The days of electing a president so that he can bring development to ‘his people’ are long gone with the omniscient Kanu political party. The writing has been on the wall for long, but we have been too blind to see.

If we have not yet put our act together after three presidents, then a fourth one from the region, or our choice, will not make matters any better. – The writer is a communication expert and public policy analyst. [email protected]