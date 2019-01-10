Linturi stopped from interfering with property he co-owns with wife.

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

The High Court has restrained Meru Senator Mithika Linturi from interfering with six matrimonial property he co-owns with his estranged wife Marianne Kitany.

Justice John Onyiego further barred the senator from withdrawing, transferring or interfering with monies held in five bank accounts; Cooperative, Family, Standard Chartered, Credit and Equity banks.

The senator was also restrained from wasting, damaging or interfering with matrimonial vehicles—a Range Rover and Toyota Land Cruiser—used by Kitany.

According to the judge, there was a need to preserve the said property and protect propriety interest by giving parties involved equal opportunity to prove their stake in the property.

Linturi had claimed Kitany was not his wife but a visitor who he hosted on compassionate grounds.

Attached documents

In response, Kitany attached documents including photograph and travel documents showing Linturi and their children attending various activities as husband and wife.

She claimed she occupied the Runda house as a wife, not a visitor and even submitted architectural drawings of the said house processed in her name.

Onyiego further ruled that ownership in respect to the affected property would be determined in accordance with the law governing disputes involving companies under the Companies Act.