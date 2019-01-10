Sonko now implicates Ouko in graft racket

Harrison Kivisu, James Magayi and Bernard Gitau @PeopleDailyKe

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday put on a brave face in the wake of resignations and suspensions that have rocked his government in the recent days and insisted that there is no leadership crisis.

Addressing a press conference a day after his Education CEC Janet Ouko resigned, Sonko claimed all individuals who have opted out of his administration have done so after being implicated in corruption.

The governor, while insisting that there is no leadership crisis in Nairobi, warned that his mission is to deal with corruption within his government.

“Nairobi county is very stable and there is no crisis. Every governor has their style of leadership and for Nairobi everything is intact,” he added.

Sonko instead implicated Ouko in a corruption racket he claimed had “devoured the education docket” and now wants the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to probe and expose the embezzlement claims.

Ouko, who had served the docket that includes Youth and Sports for a year and two months, resigned on Monday through a letter to the governor citing toxic working conditions within Sonko’s administration.

“Some of us cannot take some level of being talked down at because this is a job and not a marriage where you want to make sure it is for better or for worse. There are some things that cannot be done in a job set-up, so when those things are being forced on you, and it’s not fine, you can only say that it has been real and look the other way,” she said in an interview.

But in reaction, Sonko said preliminary findings have unravelled loss of millions of shillings made for bursaries during her tenure and, therefore she should be probed.

While addressing the media in Mombasa yesterday, Sonko said Ouko misused bursary funds meant for needy Nairobi students through a well-orchestrated scheme with cartels where the monies were channelled to private bank accounts in Nairobi.

“The former CEC and her staff have been issuing bursary cheques to Obudhe education centre during the 2013/17 era before I become the governor. In total Sh10 million for the 2017/18 got lost under her watch through scandals,” Sonko said.

Lost funds

Sonko claims Ouko resigned when she was asked to account for the lost funds, and instead she has been accusing him of frustrating and blackmailing her. He says more suspects are going to be arrested over corruption.

The governor also announced plans to name his deputy governor Friday this week amid concerns of leadership loopholes in the county government.

“I was just about to name my full Cabinet, and I will name my deputy governor probably on Friday when I return to Nairobi,” said Sonko.