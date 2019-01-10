Kisii MCAs condemn early 2022 election campaigns

A group of Kisii Jubilee MCAs have urged leaders to shelve early election campaigns and focus on fulfilling pledges they made in last year’s campaigns.

Speaking to People Daily, Daniel Apepo (Tabaka Ward) and Zablon Mokua (Bassi Central) said Kenyans are interested in development, not who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“Any leader who wants to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta should strive to improve peoples’ lives,” said Apepo. Mokua appealed to Uhuru to prevail upon leaders to stop premature campaigns which, he said, are affecting growth.

“We are concerned that the political temperatures are rising and urge leaders to tone it down and allow the President to work and leave a legacy,” said Mokua.