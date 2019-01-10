Waititu threatens to discipline ‘disloyal’ ward representatives

Clement Kamau and Anthony Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is on a collision course with a group of MCAs perceived to be supporting Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and those planning to impeach Speaker Stephen Ndicho. Waititu is said to have sworn to take disciplinary action against what he termed wayward county leaders.

Last week, Waititu sent Kuria’s brother, John Kuria, who is the chief officer for Agriculture, on forced leave. This was after the Gatundu South MP criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development record in Central Kenya.

The governor has accused some MCAs of being sympathisers of Kuria and former governor William Kabogo. Waititu consequently withheld bursary cheques for four wards namely Kiuu, Theta, Wendani and Kahawa Sukari whose representatives are perceived to be independent minded.

He said he would personally deliver the bursary cheques to the wards to teach the MCAs a lesson. MCAs have accused Speaker Ndicho of imposing the Clerk of the assembly on them. They said the Clerk was not vetted by the Assembly.

An MCA who requested not to be named said 25 MCAs had already appended their signatures on the intended ouster of Ndicho who survived a similar fate last year after Waititu’s intervention. The civic leaders said that they were lobbying their colleagues to get the numbers.

The county has 60 elected MCAs and 32 who are nominated. The governor has reportedly summoned them and read the riot act after learning of the planned impeachment.