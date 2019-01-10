Politicians told to respect Presidency

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) yesterday told politicians to respect the Presidency. National chairperson Rahab Mwikali defended President Uhuru Kenyatta from criticism that he has neglected some regions in terms of development and called for sobriety in political discourse.

“The role of the President is to develop the entire nation as he will put it in his speech recently. Let us not turn everything into a political contest… let us be respectful,” said Mwikali.

Saying the organisation supports the Building Bridges Initiative, Mwikali said Kenya is made up of more than 40 ethnic communities, which are all equal.

She said it is not healthy for the country to engage in ethnic competition. The MYWO chair said Uhuru had so far done a good job and should be supported instead of being attacked.

“We have seen the President’s development record. MYWO, therefore, calls on political leaders and individuals not to drag the President’s name into dirty politics,” she added. Mwikali also called for a sober debate on the calls for a referendum on the constitution.

Elsewhere, Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia condemned what he termed as irresponsible remarks, some which, he said, were disrespectful of the institution of the presidency.

“The President is the centre of the unit in the country and we commend him for his concerted efforts to bring cohesion and unity of purpose,” Kimemia said in a statement.

Adding: “To put the country in another political campaign mood is unpatriotic and betrayal to the voters who elected us.”

Patience

Kimemia, who is also the Central Kenya Economic bloc chairman, called for patience as both levels of governments undertake to implement the four pillars as outlined in Jubilee development agenda.

“It must be understood that the President has been in touch with all governors from the Central region and indeed other parts of the country on matters of development,” said Kimemia.