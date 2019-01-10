MCAs defend Uhuru’s work in Central region

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

A group of MCAs from the Mt Kenya region yesterday defended President Uhuru Kenyatta from claims by some leaders that he has neglected the region.

“We must appreciate the work that has been done. Development is continuous,” said Chinga ward (Nyeri county) MCA Kiruga Thuku.

The MCAs challenged MPs who have been criticising the President’s development record to show what they have done in their constituencies.

“Most of these MPs belong to various committees in Parliament. They need to show us what they have done for the people,” Witeithia (Kiambu county) MCA Macharia Taki said.

The politicians, however, called on the President to accelerate the completion of ongoing projects which, they said, would improve the lives of residents.

Among the projects they want to be completed are the proposed Standard Gauge Railway from Nairobi to Isiolo, dual carriage from Kenol-Sagana-Maua-Nanyuki, Nyeri Cancer Centre and Nyandarua Potato Processing Plant. They also demanded better prices for coffee, tea, dairy, avocado, macadamia and miraa farmers.