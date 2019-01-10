Jubilee Party is intact, says Tuju

Jubilee Party secretariat yesterday moved to dispel fears of a split following last week’s resignation of its vice chair David Murathe and war of words among leaders on the 2022 elections.

In a lengthy statement, secretary general Raphael Tuju said the party was united even as he acknowledged that it has witnessed “robust political discourse” in the recent weeks.

He said the party is committed to uniting Kenyans under a shared vision of peace and prosperity.

Bringing the country together, Tuju said, is work in progress and is not just an incident of a few leaders coming together at different times.

“President Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto achieved what seemed to be a mission impossible in 2013. They brought peace in Rift Valley among communities who were in previous elections at the centre of violence because of politics,” he said.

He said last year’s handshake between the President and Opposition leader Raila Odinga was the continuation of Jubilee’s mission to unite the whole country.

“What has now become known as the ‘‘handshake’’ or Building of Bridges Initiative, is infidelity with what is captured in the very first page of our party constitution which requires every true Jubilee Party member to embrace the vision and the mission of a Kenya for all Kenyans,” said Tuju.