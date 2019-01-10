Leopards official Lilumbi faces sanctions over ref attack.

AFC Leopards organising secretary Timothy Lilumbi is among club members staring at heavy punishment following the unfortunate incident of last weekend where a match official was assaulted at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

A section of Leopards fans attacked referee George Mwai after their team succumbed to a late Nzoia Sugar equaliser in their league match that ended 1-1 at Kenyatta Stadium and Kenya Premier League, the league’s governing body has pointed fingers at Lilumbi and a section of fans over the incident.

“Following review of the Referee’s and Match Commissioner’s reports from the SPL 2018-19 Round 6 match between AFC Leopards and Nzoia Sugar, it has been found an AFC Leopards official, Mr Timothy Lilumbi, together with some members/supporters of AFC Leopards assaulted the match’s referee and the first assistant referee,” read part of KPL’s statement yesterday.

It added: “Kenyan Premier League has zero tolerance on assault against match officials and as such has instituted disciplinary proceedings against Mr Lilumbi and AFC Leopards before the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee. The case will come up for hearing on Friday, January 11 from 10 am.”

Leopards were leading via a Brian Marita first-half goal until the 94th minute when the visitors levelled through Bakari Randy.

In the build-up to Randy’s goal, the assistant referee signalled a foul on Leopards keeper Eric Ndayishimiye but the referee overruled him, allowing the goal and this led to chaotic scenes at full time as the angry supporters descended Mwai.