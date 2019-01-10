World’s fastest woman arrives in Mombasa and will be chief guest

Lynette Matheka @PeopleSports11

The world’s best female sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Cote d’Ivoire will be the chief guest at tomorrow’s Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year (Soya) gala at Fort Jesus in Mombasa.

Ta Lou, 30, arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and connected to Mombasa where she expressed her delight at being in Kenya for the first time since 2010 when she competed in her first major international competition, the African Athletics Championships held at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“I’m very happy to be in Kenya for the second time now, although it is my first time to be in Mombasa where I look forward to enjoying the beaches among other recreational facilities. It’s a good opportunity to see more of the country as I did not have the opportunity in 2010,” she said at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa yesterday.

The sprinter, who ran four of the 10 fastest times in the world last year, hopes to start her training in Mombasa ahead of the indoor season where she will compete in the 60-metre dash before going outdoors in a calendar that will climax with the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in September and October.

Doha holds a special place in Ta Lou’s heart as it’s in the Qatari capital where she ran her 100 metres personal best last year, clocking 10.84 seconds at the Doha Diamond League meeting on May 4.

She then ran 10.88 in Eugene on May 26 and 10.89 in Monaco on July 20 before clocking another sub-11 second with a 10.90 at the Lausanne leg of the IAAF Diamond League series.

“It’s not really a holiday for me here as I will also start doing some training as I prepare for the indoor season,” she said, adding that she has a strict programme drafted by her coach Anthony Koffi.

“I live in Africa, train in Africa and I started my athletics in Africa and I would, therefore, want to encourage as many athletes as possible to rise to my level in the continent which is very possible,” said Ta Lou.

Interestingly, Ta Lou once played football and has also competed in the long jump where her personal best distance is 5.09 metres which she cleared in Cape Coast, Ghana, on July 8, 2016.