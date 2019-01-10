Veteran striker scores his first goal for K’Ogalo

Former Kenyan international striker Dennis Oliech earned Gor Mahia three points on his full debut as K’Ogalo beat a gallant Posta Rangers 2-1 in a midweek league tie at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

Following his impact-less cameo against old club Mathare United last weekend, Oliech left a huge mark with a winning goal that bore the hallmarks of an instinctive marksman that he was at his prime.

With Rangers first choice goalkeeper Levis Opiyo rushed to hospital from a concussive collision that preceded Gor’s opening goal, second choice Eliud Emase became the unfortunate custodian to concede Oliech’s first strike on his return.

Rangers defenders made a mess of what ought to have been a routine clearance, gifting Oliech the goal a few minutes to half-time. With his back to goal and sandwiched between three defenders, Oliech turned sharply with the ball to face Emase from 12 yards out before rifling a low drive into the net to spark chants of Son of Mary from spectating K’Ogalo fans.

Gor had been sleek from the onset, forcing a goal-line clearance in the third minute after Burundian Mustafa Francis poked a header towards the goal from Francis Kahata’s cross.

Oliech then triggered nostalgia with a swift turn followed by a bullet of a shot that Opiyo blocked for a corner. The mailmen struggled to contain the changed Gor team and finally caved in the 29th minute after defender Charles Momanyi jumped to head in a high ball with Opiyo sprawled on the ground from his match-ending collision.

It was not the prettiest of goals and Opiyo received medical attention for six minutes before play resumed. Three minutes later, he was down again and was rushed to the hospital. In came Emase and Rangers pulled level from a sweeping move that begun with fleet-footed Danson Kago on the right.

The diminutive winger capitalised on vast space left behind by an ambitious Shafique Batambuze. He sped towards the Gor goal area then squared a pass into the box that Francis Nambute flicked cleverly into the far post under pressure from Pascal Ogweno.