NEW CURRICULUM TAKES EFFECT: 100% student-teacher interaction

As the new education system dubbed competence based curriculum, starts being implemented in all primary schools in the country, many are still asking questions as to how different the new system is from the 8 4 4 system.

Our reporter Dennis Matara attended a grade 3 lesson, in Mwiki primary school, in an effort to demystify the 6 6 3 3 curriculum that was rolled out at the beginning of the year, for pre- primary and lower primary learners.