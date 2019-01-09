English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

NEW CURRICULUM TAKES EFFECT: 100% student-teacher interaction

NEW CURRICULUM

K24 Tv January 9, 2019
2,592 Less than a minute
Photo of basic education model of the new curriculum 2-6-6-3 system

As the new education system  dubbed competence based curriculum, starts being implemented in  all primary schools in the country, many  are still asking questions as to how different the new system is from the 8 4 4 system.

Our reporter Dennis Matara attended a  grade 3 lesson,  in Mwiki primary school, in an effort to demystify the 6 6 3 3 curriculum that was rolled out at the beginning  of the year,  for pre- primary and lower primary learners.

 

