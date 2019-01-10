Ominde leads Kenyans in Dar tournament

Barry Silah @obel_barry

It was yet another successful outing yesterday for Team Kenya in Dar-es-Salaam as a couple of players sailed into the third round of the ongoing East Africa Zonal Championships.

Once again Derrick Ominde led the boys’ charges while Angela Okutoyi had to fend off a second set challenge against a country mate in the girls’ category to knock onto the knockout stages. Okutoyi who is seeded first in this tournament survived a scare against Alicia Owegi to win 6-1, 7-6(5).

The current Africa Junior Championship winner was solid in the first set dropping only one game but a bit erratic in the next against an opponent who knows her all too well. Okutoyi, 15, started off with a bang, pinning her challenger on the ropes for the initial four games minus much of sweat. Owegi pulled one game back after fighting gallantly to force her opponent into errors.

The second set was not as planned as twice Owegi broke serve as Okutoyi appeared frustrated. The fourth seed took charge and sprayed good balls from the baseline that was not well dealt with by Okutoyi. At 4-3 lead, Okutoyi once again faltered as Owegi stole the next two games to go up 5-4. Okutoyi had to stay awake and fight beyond a tie-break to win the contest on five advantage points.

In another engaging Girls contest, Burundian Hoziane Kitambala pushed her limits against Kenyan Roselida Asumwa by 7-6, 6-3. Asumwa was enterprising and ambitious in her play as she tossed the ball with purpose but ultimately the patience and execution style of Kitambala won the contest.

Meanwhile, the Boys top seed Derrick Ominde battled into a third-round spot after seeing off Tanzania Kamati Omar by 6-0,7-6 in a display of grit. His second set was far from inspiring but he did just enough to stay alive in the competition. His counterpart Kael Shah on his part breezed past Joseph Cyiza of Rwanda in straight sets of 6-1,6-1.