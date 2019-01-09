English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Leaders defend President Kenyatta: Karua, Kenneth back Uhuru

President Kenyatta

K24 Tv January 9, 2019
Staying with the  rebellion  in  Central Kenya,   a section of leaders from the  region,have moved  to defend president Kenyatta from criticism and hedge the region  from what they claim is influence from the deputy president William Ruto’ s Tanga Tanga camp.

Led by NARC -Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, the leaders  say the source of the problems facing the region is the  2022 succession debate , 

 

