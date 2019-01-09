English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Leaders defend President Kenyatta: Karua, Kenneth back Uhuru
President Kenyatta
Staying with the rebellion in Central Kenya, a section of leaders from the region,have moved to defend president Kenyatta from criticism and hedge the region from what they claim is influence from the deputy president William Ruto’ s Tanga Tanga camp.
Led by NARC -Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, the leaders say the source of the problems facing the region is the 2022 succession debate ,