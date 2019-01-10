CAA issues warning to participating teams at this year’s youth

Ericcson Kiprono @PeopleSports11

Teams which will be participating in the third under 18 and 14th under 20 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) championship in Abidjan Ivory Coast from April 16 to 20, 2019 have been warned against fielding ineligible athletes.

CAA President Hamad Kalkaba said member federations should ensure they field genuine athletes to avoid being slapped with a ban.

“We don’t want a scenario like that, hard decisions have been made and we are going to slap a ban on any member federations found fielding ineligible athletes,” said Kalkaba.

He said that member federations should follow the laid down CAA regulations on who should take part in the championship Kalkaba said any athlete who will participate in under 18 category and aged 16 or 17 years born between 2002 or 2003 as at December 31 is allowed to participate in any event while those participating in under 20 categories should be between the age bracket of 18 and 19 years and born in 2000 and 20001 as at December 31 may compete.

The passport or the National identity card shall be the reference document to control the age cheating and a photocopy shall be made for the CAA.

For the U18, each member federation is allowed to enter each individual event a maximum of three athletes and one team in each relay race.

The maximum events in which a U18 athlete may participate are two individual events plus one relay. However, if the two individual events are races, only one of these two individual races may exceed 200m.

In accordance with the rules of the African U20 championships, each member federation is allowed to enter in each event. Each member Federation may enter a relay team for each of the relay races. Six persons maximum shall compose each team.

Among athletes who are entered for the relay or for any other event, four athletes may be used in the composition of the relay team for any round.

However, once a relay team has started in a competition, only two additional athletes may be used as substitutes in the composition of the team.