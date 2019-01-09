Tuju:Jubilee is still united

English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

The ruling Jubilee party  was today moving to downplay the implosion caused by immediate past former vice-chairman David Murathe’s broadside against deputy president William Ruto with secretary general Raphael Tuju  allaying fears of a split in the party.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Nairobi,Tuju   downplayed the ongoing wrangles in the party  that  has seen the emergence of two distinct factions, one supporting the deputy president and the other siding with  former vice-chairman and president Kenyatta’s confidante David Murathe.

K24’s Apollo Kamau reports on a day the party defended the president over his now controversial “Washenzi remarks”.

 

