Murunga keeps faith in rookies

National sevens coach Paul Murunga is keeping faith in his rookie players ahead of third and fourth World Rugby legs in Hamilton, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia on the last January weekend and the first week of February.

Murunga’s novices suffered humiliating defeats in the opening legs of the circuit in Dubai, UAE and Cape Town, South Africa last year leaving Kenya reeling in relegation with a paltry four points from a possible 42.

With the next leg just over a fortnight away and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) failing to hammer out a deal with senior players, Murunga is set to send out the same team that tried and failed in the opening two legs.

However, the former assistant to high achieving Benjamin Ayimba is confident that lessons have been learnt the hard way and his charges can muster better performances in the future.

“We will use the same players but performance will be better. They were too green and a lot of things went wrong but we got valuable lessons upon which we have really toiled in training and I can confidently say we are better than we were. I have a lot of faith in these boys and I just need support from everyone to help push them to achieve what I know they are capable of,” said Murunga on Tuesday morning

“They have really worked to improve and they will definitely surprise many people. I know there are few who believe in them, in fact, their chances are played down due to the performance of the last two legs but that is the perfect launchpad for better performance,” He added.

Kenya is grouped with South Africa, Scotland and France in Pool C with Shujaa the lowest ranked in the Pool while South Africa are top seeds on 29 points from two legs and fifth in overall standings. Scotland is seventh on the log with 20 points while France is struggling better with slightly better fortunes than Kenya.

The European nation has 12 points and sits 11th on the log, seven points adrift of Kenya who is 14th. Shujaa is only better than Japan and Zimbabwe.

Kenya lost all her five games played in Dubai scooping just one point but slightly adjusted to win two of her last six games in Cape town over Zimbabwe and Wales to bag three points. The improvement is slight but Murunga will delight in it no doubt.

He knows the best victories are early ones in every leg and will strive to get points from the European teams. Both Scotland and France already beat Kenya 35-15 and 21-17 respectively in Dubai and matches against them will serve as a measure to Murunga of just how much his charges have improved.