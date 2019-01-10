Selebwa’s rallying call to Shabana players after first defeat

Gibo Zachary

Coach Gilbert Selebwa has called on his players not to drop their heads after the club’s undefeated streak in the National Super League ended at the weekend.

Shabana went down 1-0 at Gusii Stadium Saturday to Wazito with Zachary Gathu scoring a second-half lone goal winner for Mohamed Mchulla’s side and coach Selebwa who had not tasted defeat since he joined the glamour boys, want his charges to quickly forget the pain of their first league loss of the campaign and drive on.

“It’s always a good feeling when you are winning matches but at the same time it leaves a bitter taste in your mouth when you taste defeat in a game you completely dominated and failed to utilise your chances,” said Selebwa. He feels, however, that his players are doing almost everything right but want them to wake up from the Wazito’s nightmare and forge ahead.

“They have shown character in all their games and need to realise that the loss was just but a bad dream,” he said.

Shabana has not impressed at home as much as they have done in away matches. They have played three matches at home and the other three matches away.

At home, they have won one match (1-0 against Nairobi City Stars), drawn one (0-0 with Migori Youth) and lost one (1-0 against Wazito) and shone away by winning all the three matches and coach Selebwa is urging them to put behind the home loss and concentrate on maintaining their 100 per cent away winning record considering that they are playing away tomorrow.

“They need to forget and focus quickly on their next game bearing in mind that they have had a very impressive away record to protect,” rallied the tactician.

The call, could not have come at the right time than now as Shabana have a big task and equally a good chance to respond to their weekend setback when they travel to Nairobi in a crunch fixture against leader’s and unbeaten Ushuru at Camp Toyoyo, a fruitful hunting ground for them, where they have collected all six maximum points in two matches they have played there so far against Kangemi All-Stars and Kibera Black Stars.