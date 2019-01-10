Is Love close to leaving NBA side Cleveland Cavaliers?

Cleveland, Ohio @PeopleSport11

When Kevin Love signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers this past summer, they were choosing one of two directions.

They either made a savvy move that served as both a public relations splash in the wake of LeBron James’ departure and to transform Love into a more trade-able asset for the lengthy rebuild ahead, or their long-term plan was to build a worse version of Love’s Minnesota Timberwolves teams that failed to make the playoffs for six seasons.

It seems unlikely they chose the worst possible plan, but you never know in Cleveland. Either way, it was inevitable that Love would find himself in trade rumours this season, if only because he has been the subject of them semiannually ever since he joined James in Cleveland.

Those rumors were bound to become even more fervent once the Cavaliers careened down the standings, which they did, losing their first six games, firing their coach, engaging in an awkward negotiation with his next in command, trading two veterans, and exiling another for saying what has long been obvious: The Cavs are tanking.

Except, Love’s left toe injury threw a bunion into all of this. What was originally supposed to be a six-week reevaluation period and a mid-January return has now been pushed beyond the All-Star break.

What, exactly, is Kevin Love’s injury timeline? Asked on Monday if he had a clearer timeline for his return, Love told reporters, according to the Associated Press, “I don’t know. It’s really tough for me to say because I don’t know how my foot is going to respond. Hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later.”

He has not started running yet, but remains hopeful that the process of ramping up from one-on-one work to full-contact scrimmages could still play out over the “next few weeks.” Love is not planning to sit out the entire season. What does that mean for his trade prospects? – NBA