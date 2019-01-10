Permaculture at Distant Relatives Ecolodge.

Harriet James @harriet86jim

When people hear about permaculture, they might think about growing and gardening, but it’s all about creating permanent cultures. For instance, how food is grown, how far it comes and the social elements such as how to encourage self-reliance and implement ecological systems that bring benefit to the whole community, growing not only plants but social relationships.

Situated in the ancient coastal town of Kilifi, Distant Relatives Ecolodge is a replica of being socially conscious as well as the environmental living. Its name comes from their mission to bring people together to build positive and long-lasting associations founded on community principles and sustainable practices.

Hotel cottages (bandas) are constructed from natural materials such as makuti and mud, minimising the use of cement. The Ecolodge ensures that it employs, as much as possible, natural resources in the construction of its building.

Quality is not compromised though and mud is just as comfortable as cement and is used to make the floors. All light fixtures employ LED and energy-saving lighting technologies too. Along the garden and pathways, empty wine bottles have been collected, cut and upcycled with the top half used as lampshades while the bottom half is used as drinking glasses at the bar.

Water is conserved and reused. For instance, all rainwater is harvested and stored in tanks while the grey kitchen water passes through a grease trap and reed-beds to ensure that it is reused in the garden.

Kilifi is prone to drought so the Ecolodge is conscious of educating the guests too on water conservation. Posters are placed at every station to make the guests conscious of the fact that they are in an Ecolodge and ought to conserve water.

All the wastewater from the bandas and sinks go into the banana groves. The toilets are all composite which reduces the huge amount of water needed as well as taking the human waste as manure used in the tree gardens as fertiliser.

The swimming pool has a salt water chlorinating system; salt comprises chlorine and sodium and when used, the sodium evaporates while the chlorine stays behind to disinfect the pool. “So when you swim in that water it’s a lot more gentle and eco-friendly,” says Mwanase Ahmed, General Manager at Ecolodge.

Recycled wood and old canoes are used as swings and flowerpots or benches at the restaurant. Worms in the garden feed on a portion of the Ecolodge’s organic waste and as a byproduct get vermiliquid and worm castings. This is in turn used to fertilise the gardens.

Distant Relatives has partnered with like-minded companies such as Barefoot Solutions, an organisation that provides permaculture solutions, design and courses.