Balala, industry applaud Mombasa waterfront project.

The launch of the multi-million Water Front Project in Mombasa on Monday is set to fuel the coastal tourism ambitions and boost the region’s tourism arrivals, Tourism Cabinet secretary Najib Balala says.

Balala ( pictured talking) says the project is one of the State flagship projects to give a new face-lift and experience of the coastal beach destinations. The Sh460 million project is a partnership between the national and Mombasa county governments.

The project (previously referred to as Mama Ngina Drive) will transform the Mama Ngina Waterfront into an attractive, safe and fully pedestrianised area with high quality public open space. It will also conserve and emphasise Swahili and other Coast region cultures and heritage structures of significance.

The venture entails the development of a public square, two iconic gateways, a Swahili Cultural Centre, a pigeon coops, a paved pathway, space for restaurants, a visitor parking area, modern selling points (kiosks), amphitheatre, landscaping of gardens and lawns and parking slots.

“The idea is to improve the visitor experience at the vicinity of Mama Ngina Drive and the adjacent ferry and commuter transport terminals. It will enhance the structure of the waterfront to international standards,” he said.

The Coast tourism and hospitality industry players, led by PrideInn Managing Director, Hasnain Noorani, have applauded the national and county governments for making the project a reality.

“It is going to change the entire image of Mombasa county. It will create an added tourism point for the town. Holidaymakers here will be sampling local cuisines and buy local products whilst enjoying the beautiful views of the Indian Ocean,” said Noorani. He called for quality workmanship to deliver the desired outcomes.