Kenyans to benefit from Safaricom’s new ‘ndoto zetu’ plan

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Safaricom has launched an initiative aimed at transforming the lives of communities across the country for the better.

The initiative dubbed “Ndoto Zetu”, follows a New Year’s challenge to Safaricom Chief executive officer Bob Collymore (pictured) by a local comedian to support the Divas Power Initiative.

Founded by Moesha Kibibi, a professional dancer, Divas Power seeks to reach and empower kids from slums across the country.

Consequently, Collymore pledged to educate 18 girls from Divas Power Initiative for a period of five years. The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed mobile network operator has now opened the opportunity to other Kenyans who, like Moesha, have dreams to transform their communities.

Share dreams

It is inviting Kenyans to share their dreams and aspirations that they hope to achieve this year that will have a positive effect on their communities. “Ndoto Zetu is about supporting Kenyans who are doing extraordinary things for their communities. We will select 500 of such projects to support, enhancing their communities in the process. Because when we say Twaweza, we really do mean that when we come together, great things happen,” said Collymore.

He said Safaricom has transformed millions of lives through community projects such as schools, health and water facilities that have seen the significant transformation of different communities across Kenya.

Improving livelihoods

“Over the years we have invested in big projects, however, we realise that these projects require longer lead times to complete, while some of the smaller community needs can be solved fairly quickly when we partner with the likes of Moesha and other like-minded Kenyans who are passionate about improving livelihoods,” said Collymore.

To have their dreams actualised, interested Kenyans will be required to make written submissions to the Safaricom Website or visit Safaricom retail shops countrywide and fill in application forms. The submission goes on until April 6. Safaricom will vet the submissions and will select 500 beneficiaries and their communities.

The firm says its goal is to impact communities in direct ways through support for community projects while generating positive publicity for the company.

Community activities that fall under the following themes are considered for sponsorship funds: arts, culture, health, sports, education and environment.