YOUNG MOTHERS AND EDUCATION

Over 100 young mothers from Kakamega county are set to benefit from a scholarship programme to allow them pursue their studies.

Kakamega county woman representative Elsie Muhanda, who officially launched the initiative dubbed ‘Tumaini Scholars’ at the Kakamega approved school said parents and guardians had offered to care for the babies to ensure the young mothers did not miss classes.

Many of the beneficiaries dropped out of school after becoming pregnant thus shattering any dreams they had of continuing with their education.

The Woman rep. thanked all the stakeholders and urging the beneficiaries to take the initiative seriously as it will help them better their lives.